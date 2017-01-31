Incident at NH Home Depot leads to shutdown of local schools

PLAISTOW, NH (WHDH) — Police in Plaistow, New Hampshire say that a suspect accused of attempting to shoplift later brandished a knife and fled the store, leading to a lockdown of local schools.

Police say the suspect is currently on the run and was last seen in Atkinson.

According to police, a suspect was stopped by loss prevention officers at a Home Depot on Plaistow Road (Route 125) after being suspected of shoplifting. The suspect then pulled out a pocket knife before escaping into the woods behind the plaza.

Officials say nobody was injured in the incident.

Officers, including a K-9 unit, responded to the area to search for the suspect. Timberlane Regional High School and Middle School sheltered in place because of the proximity to the area.

Police continued searching for the suspect into Atkinson, where police lost the trail of the suspect.

He is described as a white man, 6-foot-2, with scruffy facial hair and a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans with a rip in the knee area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Plaistow Police at 603-382-6816.

