‘Incognito bandit’ suspect arrested by feds in Washington

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A suspect accused in a string of bank robberies in Massachusetts was arrested Friday in Washington D.C.

Albert Taderera, 36, was arrested at Dulles International Airport, where federal officials said he was trying to board a flight to South Africa. The Brighton man was charged with armed bank robbery at a Wayland bank last October and is also accused of robbing at least 16 banks in Massachusetts.

Taderera was known as the “incognito bandit” because he often wore a dark hooded sweatshirt and face mask during the alleged robberies.

Prosecutors said they got a break in the case last week when Concord police said they saw a car that looked like one involved in several of the robberies.

Taderera will be in federal court on Monday.

