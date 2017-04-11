Increased police presence at a Templeton middle school after bomb threat

Templeton, MA (WHDH) — Students and parents at Narragansett Middle School are on alert after someone found a bomb threat written on a bathroom wall.

Tuesday morning, there will be an increased state and local police presence at the school.

The state police bomb squad including k-9 units and Templeton Police will be there when the school opens.

School officials say as a precaution students bags will be randomly checked when they arrive at school.

Students, faculty and staff will all enter through the main doors of the middle school.

The school district said that around 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon as the middle and high school were dismissing for the day, the school became aware of a threat against the school written in the girls bathroom to take place on Tuesday.

We’re told security footage was looked at, the building was swept and a student of interest was id’d.

The district said that student is being investigated.

We are also told the seventh grade will still be testing day one of MCAS.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)