BOSTON (AP) — Voters in Boston will decide whether to return Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh to City Hall for another four-year term.

Walsh is opposed Tuesday by City Councilor Tito Jackson, who, if elected, would be Boston’s first black mayor.

Both candidates have focused on core neighborhood issues including affordable housing, education and reducing crime during a relatively low-key campaign.

No incumbent Boston mayor has lost a re-election bid since the legendary James Michael Curley.

Secretary of State William Galvin says he expects turnout to be on the “lower end” of the scale for recent Boston elections.

Galvin is predicting stronger turnout Tuesday in several other Massachusetts cities with heated mayoral elections, including Newton, Lawrence and Lynn.

Framingham, meanwhile, is holding its first mayoral election since residents voted to become a city.

