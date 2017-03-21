Indiana company prints shirts to honor murdered girls

DELPHI, Ind. (WHDH) — An Indiana company is printing t-shirts to honor two girls murdered in town last month and raise money for a memorial.

Abigail Williams and Liberty German were found dead on Valentine’s Day on a trail where they had gone hiking. Police have gotten hundreds of tips a day but no arrests have been made.

Mark Mendel owns “Hometown Shirts and Graphics” in Delphi, Indiana. To raise money for a softball field in Abby and Libby’s memory, Mendel is selling t-shirt he made that read, “Home: We come together as one.”

“You just do it because of the girls,” said Mendel. “I mean, that’s just what keeps everybody going.”

State Police are looking over items taken during a search warrant at the home of Ronald Logan, who owns the property where the girls’ bodies were found.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)