INDIANAPOLIS (WHDH) – Firefighters in Indianapolis enjoyed a special visit while on duty this Christmas from a little girl they rescued.

Just weeks after being critically injured by two Rottweiler dogs, 6-year-old Nadiah Vargo is out of the hospital.

Nadiah spent Christmas with the men and women of the Indianapolis Fire Department. Nadiah and her family spent the day opening gifts from the firefighters.

“There are no words to express our gratitude. If it wasn’t for them, it would be a different Christmas,” said Michael Vargo, Nadiah’s father.

The firefighters were the ones called to the dog attack on Nov. 7. It was a call they said they will never forget.

“They came back and said the patient was a 6-year-old girl, and the attack was still in progress. So, I looked at my guys, and I said ‘We are going in,”” said Fire Capt. Miguel Ongay.

Nadiah had injuries on 90 percent of body. She was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

The firefighters made sure to visit the 6-year-old while she was recovering at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. Now that she is back at home, they made sure to make this Christmas one to remember.

“It means the world to us. It means everything to us…” said Michael Vargo.

