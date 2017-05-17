Indiana man arrested for selling drug-laced sweet tarts

Greenfield, IN (WHDH) — An Indiana man is under arrest and accused of selling drug-laced candy.

Police are unable to pin point the drug that was in the candy, but say the man made the laced candy look like Sweet Tarts.

The sweets were sold for $10.00 a piece and police say the recovered nearly 1,000 pieces of candy.

The man, 30-year-old Jeramie Smith, now faces several drug charges and was held on $20,000 bail.

