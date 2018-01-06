SEYMOUR, Ind. (WHDH) – A police department in Indiana issued an “arrest warrant” for Queen Elsa, the snow queen from the widely-popular Disney movie “Frozen.”

The Seymour Police Department made announcement Thursday on Facebook. The department asked residents for any information they had on her location as soon as possible, saying “we are freezing!”

The clever post acted as a way to remind citizens to bundle up, check on animals and drive with extreme caution as the cold weather continued to settle in. It was 8 degrees Fahrenheit in the town Saturday night.

Police updated the public on their “search” Saturday night. They said they were “able to locate Elsa and interview her about our recent excessively cold conditions.”

The department then joked that through their interview, they were able to arrest the real person responsible for their cold weather, “Frozen” villain Prince Hans.

They ended their post saying “Queen Elsa has been released advising through love she will be working to return conditions to manageable temperatures.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)