NEW BEDFORD (WHDH) - Firefighters were on the scene Sunday afternoon after an industrial building caught fire in New Bedford.

Thick black smoke could be seen pouring out of the building. Crews worked hard to keep the fire from spreading to a nearby neighborhood.

No injuries have been reported.

