Infant dies after found unresponsive at Mendon daycare

MENDON, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to Bethany Community Church in Mendon on Tuesday.

A mother, who was there to pick up her 10-week-old son on Tuesday evening found him unresponsive.

The infant was taken to Milford Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The mother, so distraught, also had to be taken to the hospital.

While the district attorney’s office said they do no suspect foul play, the facility is sill under investigation.

There are questions about whether or not the baby should have been there at all.

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care said Bethany Community Church did not have a license because it is a private K-12 school.

In 1996 that private status granted the church a license exemption.

However, that exemption did not include infant care.

No one from the church would comment.

