‘Infuriated’ Massachusetts House leader orders review of sexual harassment policy

BOSTON (WHDH/AP) – The Democratic leader of the Massachusetts House has ordered a review of sexual harassment policies in the Legislature.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo on Friday described himself as “infuriated and deeply disturbed” to learn of allegations from at least a dozen women who said they were sexually harassed at the Statehouse. The reference was to a column in The Boston Globe that detailed incidents that occurred over the past two decades.

In remarks delivered on the House floor, DeLeo promised the House would investigate any reports of harassment and take “decisive and appropriate action to discipline offenders and protect victims.”

The order requires House lawyers to review and make recommendations on policies concerning sexual harassment and retaliation, and identify ways for victims to safely report any concerns.

“I want to assure all members and employees and visitors of/to the House of Representatives, that the House of Representatives has a zero tolerance policy for harassment of any form and has, and will continue to, throughly investigate any reported incident of harassment,” DeLeo said in a statement.

