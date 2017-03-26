AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The public has a chance to weigh in on a well-funded proposal to build a new casino in southern Maine.

A public hearing is set for Wednesday morning in Augusta. The proposal is set to appear on November’s ballot.

Gov. Paul LePage has said greed is behind the proposal. The No More Casinos Maine political action committee is opposing the initiative.

Lisa Scott of Horseracing Jobs Fairness said in a statement that the casino proposal will preserve horse racing and provide hundreds of jobs. Scott has contributed $4.2 million to the campaign since 2015.

The plan would only allow a York County casino or slot machine operator license for Scott’s brother, Shawn, who sold his $51 million stake in Bangor Raceway more than a decade ago.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)