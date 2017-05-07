Injured Braintree officer released from hospital

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - The Braintree officer injured in a shootout and standoff at a Motel Six on Friday night has been released from the hospital.

Officer Donald Delaney was shot in the face during the initial shootout.

Gunfire erupted at the scene Friday night, sending guests running.

The Norfolk County District Attorney said the shooter was Tizaya Jordan Robinson, 25. The DA says Delaney and other officers were trying to serve him a restraining order when the suspect shot through the door of his room.

Officers shot back and retreated. A SWAT team moved in, and several hours later, police found the suspect dead inside his room.

Braintree’s police lieutenant says Delaney has been with the department since 2010 and has been awarded two life-saving awards. Delaney is a veteran of the US Marines and also volunteers his time in the community.

