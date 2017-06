SHREWSBURY, MA (WHDH) - A bunny with an arrow stuck in its back caught the attention of locals in Shrewsbury.

The Animal Rescue League says they are working to capture the injured bunny in order to remove the arrow.

There is no word on how the bunny got the arrow stuck in its back.

