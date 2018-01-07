Injured duck gets 3D printed prosthetic leg

(WHDH) — An injured duck in Arkansas got a 3-D printed prosthetic leg.

A group of eighth grade students created the prosthetic for the duck, named Peg.

Peg’s owner, Patsy Smith, found him after a turtle had bitten one of his feet. She reached out to people all over the US and Canada asking for a way to create a prosthetic for the duck.

Then, some local students expressed an interest in creating Peg a prosthetic. They worked for months to create the prosthetic, and now Peg can walk and even run again.

“Well, not only is it heartwarming, but it is exciting and I’m just so grateful that there are people who truly care and they’ve gone out of their way to do everything they can to make it as comfortable for the duck,” said Smith.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)