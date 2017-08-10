Injured hiker rescued from New Hampshire state park

LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a Massachusetts woman had to be carried out of Franconia Notch State Park after she injured her leg while hiking.

New Hampshire fish and game conservation officers received a call about 3 p.m. Wednesday that a hiker had been hurt. Two conservation officers and rescue workers from Pemi-Valley Search and Rescue and Appalachian Mountain Club located the hiker an hour later about a half mile from a campground.

Fifty-six-year-old Karen Hannan, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was carried to an ambulance and taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

