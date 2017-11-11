Injured owl in Portland, OR recovering after flying into store window

PORTLAND, OREGON (WHDH) — An injured owl in Portland, Oregon is recovering after accidentally flying into a store window.

Officials said the own crashed into the window of an Apple store in the middle of the night.

A store employee found the owl the following morning.

Wildlife advocates say large, glass store windows are dangerous for birds.

The advocates in Portland are now urging the city to pass a requirement for buildings to reduce the hazard.

The owl is expected to be OK.

