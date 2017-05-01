Injuries reported after school bus van crash in Burlington

BURLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Police are responding to a school bus van crash in Burlington.

The crash happened on Route 128 North near Route 3.

An ambulance is reportedly on the way to the scene, and there are reportedly injuries, though the extent of the injuries is not known at this time.

Burlington Public Schools says that the bus involved in the crash is NOT a Burlington bus.

We have a crew headed to the scene; stay with 7News for continued updates as they become available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)