HOLLISTON, MA (WHDH) - Police and Fire officials responded to a two-car crash in Holliston on Sunday.

Officials say both drivers were taken to the hospital. The two SUVs were badly damaged in the crash.

Police say the crash happened between Central Street and Franklin Street.

There is no yet word on their conditions.

