Inmate escapes from work release center in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who escaped from a work release center in Boston’s Jamaica Plain section.

Authorities say Noah Pond walked away from an assignment on Tuesday. Pond is not considered dangerous, but he was serving a 4 to 5 year sentence for motor vehicle theft.

Pond, a native of Hanover, New Hampshire, is said to be 6 feet tall and 190 pounds. His last known address was in Brewster.

Anyone who sees Pond is asked to contact police.

