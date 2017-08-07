Inmate scheme to smuggle in opioids ends in failure

MIDDLETON, Mass. (AP) — Two inmates at a Massachusetts jail and two of their family members are facing charges in a failed scheme to smuggle opioids into the facility with the unwitting help of a lawyer.

Prosecutors say the inmates shared a cell at the Essex County jail in Middleton and planned to smuggle in Suboxone, a prescription medication used to treat opioid addiction.

The Salem News reports that police learned about the plan from an informant and broke it up.

Investigators say the inmates came up with a plan to have one of their mothers sew strips of the drug into the waistband and collar of pants and a shirt. They then planned to trick one of their attorneys into bringing the suit to the jail for his client’s upcoming court date.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)