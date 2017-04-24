Inmate’s lawyer says Aaron Hernandez left suicide note for his client

BOSTON (WHDH) - The lawyer for an inmate who spent time with Aaron Hernandez at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center says the ex-New England Patriots star left a suicide note addressed to his client.

Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, hanged himself in his cell on April 19. Authorities said he left behind three suicide notes.

Larry Army Jr., the attorney for Kyle Kennedy, acknowledged in a statement that Hernandez wrote one of the letters to his fellow inmate.

“A letter was left to my client but neither I, or my client, have seen the letter,” the statement said. “We will be requesting that the letter be turned over to my client as soon as possible.”

Army Jr. said Kennedy and Hernandez were not cellmates at the prison.

“My client is saddened by the loss of his friend,” the statement said.

On Monday, at the request of Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez, a judge ruled that Worcester District Attorney Thomas Early must provide the family with copies of the notes Hernandez left next to a Bible.

