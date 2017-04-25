Inmate’s lawyer says Hernandez left suicide note for his client

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez left behind three hand-written notes before he took his own life in his prison cell, where he was serving a life sentence.

Hernandez’s family finally received those letters on Monday, after an attorney filed an emergency motion to release the writings.

What exactly is in the letters has not been made public but Dan Bennett, the Governor’s Secretary of Public Safety, said it is clear Hernandez was saying goodbye.

“I would say some of them are suicide notes,” said Bennett.

The judge issued a two page decision ordering the DA to hand over the notes and to redact anything that could compromise the investigation.

Family members received the full notes without redaction.

Now there is a question if all three notes were for his family.

Kyle Kennedy is another inmate in the Shirley Prison and his attorney says Kennedy befriended Hernandez in prison and claims one of the letters is for him.

Kennedy’s attorney released a statement saying, “A letter was left to my client but neither I, nor my client, have seen the letter. We will be requesting that the letter be turned over to my client as soon as possible.”

One letter was reportedly left for his longtime fiancee and another left for his young daughter.

A source close to the Hernandez family told 7News, “The family has received all the letters and writings per the judge’s order and there are no letters addressed to any inmates.”

Lawyers for Hernandez said they are going to conduct their own investigation into his death.

Hernandez’s body is set to be cremated on Tuesday.

