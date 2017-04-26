Intense exercise could be damaging lungs

Exercise experts say that if you workout hard, it could be damaging your lungs.

That is because a tougher workout means heavier breathing.

And people who run or bike in areas with heavy traffic, absorb high amounts of toxic chemicals.

Experts say that moving at a slightly slower speed than possibly your typical intense workout, could bring the level of smog you breathe in to a less extreme level.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)