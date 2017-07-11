Interest in buying $8M Maine island is high, agent says

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The listing agent for a private island that is on the market in Maine says the property is attracting significant interest from buyers.

Developer John Cacoulidis (kack-uh-lee-dus) bought 86-acre (0.13-square-mile) Hope Island in 1993 for $1.3 million and it’s on the market for $7.95 million. The island has a mansion, guest houses and a barn with workers quarters.

Real estate agent John Saint-Amour says he has received “dozens of calls and emails” about the island. He says he has also hosted a few showings and three more are planned for over the next week.

The island property is located in Casco Bay, about a 25-minute boat ride from Portland. It also has a 10-stall horse barn, a private chapel and a deep-water pier.

