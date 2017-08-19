Investigation in Chatham after construction workers dug up human bones

CHATHAM, MA (WHDH) - An investigation in Chatham is underway after construction workers dug up human bones while working in a backyard.

The workers were digging in a customer’s yard to build a swimming pool when they found the bones.

Officials said several bones have been discovered throughout Chatham over the years that have been identified as bones of Native Americans buried in the area.

Police are still investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)