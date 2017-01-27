Investigation into Nashua building collapse begins

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - City inspectors are investigating what caused a building in Nashua, New Hampshire to collapse.

The building was previously an Asian market and is being rebuilt into a church.

At the time of the collapse, construction crews were in the process of installing new roof trusses on the existing walls.

Luckily no one was hurt when the building came toppling down.

