Investigation underway after 16-year-old shot and killed in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MA (WHDH) - SOMERVILLE, Mass. (WHDH) — An investigation is continuing after a 16-year-old was shot and killed Tuesday evening in Somerville, leaving a neighborhood shocked.

The shooting happened at a house on Farragut Avenue. Police said the teen was shot once in the chest and the gunshot was not self-inflicted. The teen was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“It’s really sad, it touches your heart,” said one neighbor. “It makes you want to cry, as a mother.”

The teen was from Malden and was not a resident of the house. Police said there was no sign of forced entry to the house.

No arrest has been made. Police said they are questioning several juveniles and one adult who were in the house at the time.

Friends say the teen used to attend Somerville High but recently moved to Malden. They say he was always friendly and remember him as a good person.

The district attorney says the incident wasn’t random, but people who live nearby still say they are worried.

“My kids made it through but I’ve got grandchildren,” said one local resident, “and I’m always saying ‘stay safe.'”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)