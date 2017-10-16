Investigation underway after 2 found dead in New Hampshire home

GRANTHAM, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire state police and the attorney general’s office are investigating two deaths in Grantham.

Authorities say two people were found dead in their home. Investigators haven’t yet determined whether a crime has occurred, and there is no evidence suggesting there is a threat to the general public.

No other details have been released.

