BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Mattapan early Thursday morning that injured a Boston Department Public Works employee.

Authorities said a worker in his 40’s was shot in the leg on Maryknoll Street around 5 a.m.

The victim drove to Morton Street after being shot, where he flagged down a passing officer, according to police.

The victim was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

#Boston Public Works employee shot in the leg around 5a on Maryknoll St in Mattapan. He drove to Morton St where he flagged down police. No arrests yet. pic.twitter.com/lo2KqEsC6n — Jennifer Eagan (@Jennifer_Eagan) December 14, 2017

Crews towed away a white Boston DPW SUV from the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The shooting does not appear to be random in nature, according to police.

No additional details were immediately available.

