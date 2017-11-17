Investigation underway after man falls from Brockton parking garage

BROCKTON (WHDH) - Police in Brockton have launched an investigation after a man reportedly fell from a four-story parking garage in the city’s downtown area on Thursday.

The Enterprise reports that police were called just after 1:30 p.m. to Main and Crescent streets to investigate several reports stating that a person had either jumped off or fallen from the garage.

Responding officers immediately roped off the area with caution tape, according to the newspaper.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. The extent of the individual’s injuries was not immediately known.

The fall is under investigation.

