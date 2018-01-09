Investigation underway after massive Lynn fire leaves 28 homeless, 1 injured

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - LYNN, Mass. (WHDH) – Fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a massive fire at a multi-family home in Lynn that left 28 people homeless and sent one woman to the hospital with burns.

Firefighters initially began battling the fire on the roof of the 18-unit building on Broad Street just before 4 p.m. Monday. A neighbor confirmed to 7News the building is a multi-family home. Records show the 12,000-square foot building was built in 1860.

Firefighters later moved to the side of the building as large flames became visible on the roof. All crews were pulled from the building, according to the deputy fire chief, as firefighters began to fight an exterior operation. Firefighters said no sprinklers or fire alarms were operating in the building. Residents said the nearby fire hydrants were all covered in snow.

Lynn fire chief James McDonald says once the fire got into the walls, it erupted.

“Once it gets into the voids it becomes a race,” he said, “and the fire usually wins.”

Crews from multiple towns, including Chelsea, responded to the scene. Firefighters worked well into the night on Monday putting out hotspots.

Fire officials told 7News a woman was found in her apartment and rescued by firefighters. She was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with burn injuries. Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee said he does not believe there are additional injuries.

“Everything we own is gone, up in flames,” said Bruce Conway, who lived in the building. “One minute you have what you have, then next minute it’s all gone.”

McGee says he is confident the community will come together to help those displaced by the fire.

