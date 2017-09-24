UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) – A kayaker in Massachusetts found a bag of puppies on Sunday that had been dumped like trash in the Blackstone River.

Police say six puppies were found tied up inside a bag in Uxbridge near the Rhode Island border. The person responsible is still at large.

“It’s just a pretty bad thing to do,” Elijah Swanton told 7’s Jonathan Hall. “There are plenty of places that would take some puppies or animals.”

The puppies were taken away by animal control. Officials say they are expected to be OK.

“They were in like a potato sack,” Uxbridge Police Chief Jeffrey Lourie said. “It wasn’t fully submerged.”

At least one puppy ingested mud and water, but they have all undergone treatment. The dogs are being kept together until they are able to be adopted in about six weeks.

Police have not identified a suspect, but they are canvassing the area for possible evidence.

Animal cruelty carries punishment of up to seven years behind bars. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

