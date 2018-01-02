Investigation underway after racy photo of Arlington HS staff member is tweeted

ARLINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Police and school officials are investigating after a racy photo of an Arlington High School staff member was posted on Twitter over the weekend.

The photo was shared on an account affiliated with the school. The tweet was quickly removed and school officials temporarily suspended the account.

In an email to students, Principal Matthew Janger said the staff member did not post the picture and it is also not a real picture of her. He called the incident an awful and unacceptable attack on the staff member.

“A posting such as this making a staff member into a target of sexual harassment is a very serious one for all of us,” said Janger.

Students were warned by the principal that sharing the image is criminal and a violation of school rules.

An investigation has been launched by police to determine if the Twitter account was hacked.

