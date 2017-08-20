Investigation underway after shooting in Boston near Barry and Quincy Streets

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said an investigation is underway after a shooting that happened at the intersection of Barry and Quincy Streets in Boston overnight.

It is unclear how many victims were involved.

Police have not released any names, or what caused the shooting.

It is not clear if any arrests have been made at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

