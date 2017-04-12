Investigation underway after Sturbridge daycare death

STURBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) - The Department of Education and Early Care is investigating after an 18-month-old child was found unresponsive inside a home last Thursday on Simpson Street in Sturbidge.

Investigators say an unlicensed daycare had been running out of the home.

“I’m quite surprised, very surprised,” said neighbor Barry Nichols. “They had to have a lot of children that they watched and I can’t imagine something like that happening.”

The family childcare was told to immediately shut down.

Neighbors say there were always kids at the home but they don’t know how many the woman who lives there was taking care of.

“It’s tough to say because there is so many kids in the neighborhood,” said Nichols, “and they all get together and play so you don’t know who she is watching and who she is not.”

Now, police along with the state are investigating how the toddler died.

