Investigation underway after woman found dead in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - The Weymouth Police Department and Norfolk District Attorney’s office say an “apparent homicide” in the city is under investigation.

A woman was found dead Friday night in the area of Lake Street, according to officials.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The facts and circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are not clear.

The death is under investigation.

