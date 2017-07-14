Investigation underway for alleged sexual assault at St. Paul’s prep school

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) — The New Hampshire Attorney General started a criminal investigation into St. Paul’s, the prep school in the Owen Labrie case.

The investigation focuses on a 2017 report of sexual assaults by St. Paul’s teachers on their students and Labrie’s 2015 conviction.

Labrie, a student at St. Paul’s, was convicted of sexually assaulting a younger female student during a senior ritual called the “senior salute.” The trial detailed how graduating seniors would compete by hooking up with younger girls. In June, the school received allegations of a similar ritual taking place.

A report from earlier this year showed at least 13 substantiated cases of sexual abuse by teachers between 1948 and 1988. The abuse ranged from love letters to rape.

The attorney general said the investigation will focus on whether the school engaged in conduct that endangered the welfare of children.

“Our goal is and always will be the health, safety and well-being of our students,” said School Rector Mike Hirschfeld in a statement. “We will work tirelessly to meet that goal and strengthen the public’s faith in St. Paul’s School.”

