Investigator continues evidence search in Molly Bish murder

Brookfield, MA (WHDH) — The search for evidence connected to the death of Molly Bish resumes on Thursday.

A volunteer investigator will search an old campground in Brookfield.

Relatives are hoping to find a white car that may have been buried there.

Bish’s mother described seeing a white car in the parking lot the day before her daughter disappeared in 2000.

Her remains were found three years later.

