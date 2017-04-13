Investigators continue searching Dedham woods where woman’s bones discovered

DEDHAM (WHDH) - Investigators searched the scene Wednesday where a woman’s bones were found about a week ago.

Seven state troopers combed through the woods in Dedham searching for evidence.

22-year-old Susan Anyanwu Corbin’s bones were found in the area last Tuesday night.

She lived in several Boston areas for four to five years before disappearing in February of 2016.

Investigators searched the area behind a senior housing complex for about two hours.

The DA’s officer would not confirm if anything of substance was found.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)