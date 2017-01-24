Investigators determine cause of massive Cambridge fire

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - Careless disposal of smoking materials sparked a massive fire in Cambridge that ripped through 18 buildings and displaced more than 100 residents, officials announced Tuesday.

Fire officials said subcontractors working at the site on Dec. 3, 2016, improperly disposed of the materials, directly leading to the blaze.

The fire originated at 35/37 Berkshire Street in recycling bins that had remnants of construction debris, according to investigators. The bins were said to be located in the rear of the buildings.

Investigators are working to determine if criminal charges are appropriate. The names of the individuals under investigation have not been released.

Officials said the investigation, which lasted several weeks, included numerous interviews, along with the examination of many photos and videos.

