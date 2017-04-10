Investigators ID remains found in Dedham woods as missing Boston woman

DEDHAM (WHDH) - Investigators have identified the skeletal remains of a woman found in Dedham last week.

At a news conference Monday, Dedham police officials and Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said the remains are believed to be those of Susan Anyanwu-Corbin, 22, of Boston.

Anyanwu-Corbin had been reported missing in Feb. 2016. She was born in Nigeria and arrived in the United States 4-5 years ago and officials said she lived in both Dorchester and Roslindale.

Her decomposed body was discovered in the woods adjacent to a parking lot at 376 High Street.

Officials are asking for the public’s help regarding information on Anyanwu-Corbin’s disappearance.

“We would ask those who now recognize her, who may have information about her disappearance, or her movements and associations prior to her February 2016 disappearance, to contact us,” Morrissey said. “There are important questions to be answered here.”

The state’s medical examiner, along with a Massachusetts State Police forensics team, are investigating the cause and manner of her death.

Those with information are asked call either the Dedham Police Department at 781-751-9300 or State Police detectives at 781-830-4990.

“Today does not mark the end of anything, but something more like the beginning,” Morrissey said.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)