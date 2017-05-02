Investigators identify woman pulled from Bellingham pond

BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — A Milford woman who had been reported missing at the Circle CG Farm and Campground in Bellingham, was found dead in a small pond Sunday afternoon, the Worcester County District Attorney’s office said.

Aimee Polk, 44, of 80 Depot Street, was pulled from the pond just after 1 p.m. by staffers at the campground.

The office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine a cause of death.

The discovery is under investigation.

