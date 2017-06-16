NEWTON, N.H. (AP) — Authorities are trying to figure out what happened at the end of a 40-mile, hour-long car chase that started in Massachusetts and ended in New Hampshire, after a man crashed his car into a tree, officers fired their weapons and the suspect was found dead.

“There was a confrontation there and the suspect was shot and killed,” Senior Assistant Attorney General Jeff Strelzin said Friday. “That’s what we know for sure right now.”

Authorities say police in Malden, Massachusetts, initiated the pursuit late Thursday after they recognized the suspect was wanted in Maine in connection with sexual assault, firearms and stolen motor vehicle charges.

Massachusetts State Police say the suspect, identified as Michael Brown, 40, of Presque Isle, Maine, fired shots at troopers and went the wrong way on Interstate 495. He drove much of the way on damaged tires after police put down stop sticks.

The pursuit ended about 40 miles later, just across the border in Newton, New Hampshire, when Brown crashed into a tree. Authorities say troopers then opened fire. Brown suffered a gunshot wound, but it was not immediately clear if he was hit by troopers or if it was self-inflicted. No troopers were injured.

“We’ve taken the weapons from the troopers as part of our investigation,” Strelzin said. “There’s also a weapon in the suspect’s vehicle, a handgun, and that will be seized as part of our process and examined as well.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)