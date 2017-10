FALMOUTH, ME (WHDH) — Officials said a man is okay after his truck crashed into the ocean.

The 66-year-old was driving in Falmouth when his brakes suddenly failed, investigators said.

The truck ended up 30-feet into the water.

Police said that’s when the man held his phone between his teeth and swam to shore to call for help.

