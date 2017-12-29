TUSCON, AZ (WHDH) — An Arizona man is set to face charges after police said he pretended to be a police officer.

Officers said footage showed the suspect stopping three young men and even placing one of them in handcuffs.

The man allegedly had a baton, scanner and flashing lights on his car.

“Just watching the video in this one, he’s doing a lot of the stuff we do, which makes you think he’s been watching what police do,” said Sergeant Pete Dugan.

Investigators said the man may have been looking for drugs since he asked if the victims had drugs in their car.

