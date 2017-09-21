Investigators: Propane gas in house caused explosion, 1 dead

NEW BOSTON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire fire investigators say the cause of a house explosion that killed one person this week was propane gas that originated from within the structure, and appears to be accidental.

The house in New Boston, New Hampshire, collapsed and caught on fire from the explosion on Tuesday, killing a painter who was in the basement. The state fire marshal’s office says the house was under construction, but was listed for sale.

Investigators released their report on the cause Wednesday night. They said early reports that a propane tank exploded were incorrect.

