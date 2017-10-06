BOSTON (WHDH) - Investigators say a series of repeated bomb threats that were made against schools in Waltham is connected to an a man’s extensive cyberstalking campaign.

Police arrested a Newton man on charges that he conducted an extensive cyberstalking campaign against his roommate, which investigators say was tied to repeated threats made against schools in Waltham.

Ryan S. Lin, 24, was charged with one count of cyberstalking. He is slated to appear Friday in U.S. District Court.

Police said Lin engaged in an extensive, multi-faceted campaign of computer hacking and cyberstalking beginning in April 2016 against his former 24-year-old roommate, as well as he friends, family members and other associates.

Lin is accused of hacking into the victim’s online accounts and devices, stealing private photographs, personally identifiable information, and private diary entries that contained highly sensitive details about her medical, psychological and sexual history. It’s also alleged that Lin distributed the victim’s private photographs and diary entries to hundreds of others.

Investigators say Lin created and posted fraudulent online profiles in the victim’s name and solicited rape fantasies, including “gang bang” and other sexual activities, which in turn caused men to show up at her home.

In addition, it is alleged that Lin falsely and repeatedly reported to law enforcement that there were bombs at the victim’s Waltham residence. Lin created a false social media profile in the name of the victim’s roommate in Waltham and posted that he was going to “shoot up” a school in a nearby town, according to investigators.

Investigators say the threats were part of a larger pattern of threats to local schools and other institutions in her community.

“Those who think they can use the Internet to terrorize people and hide behind the anonymity of the net and outwit law enforcement should think again,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Blanco

