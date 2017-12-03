iPhone software glitch causing phones to reboot over and over again

(WHDH) — iPhone users around the world have been experiencing a software glitch this weekend that has been causing the phones to reboot themselves over and over.

Phones with the glitch must have a notification feature, like a workout or medical app.

Apple released an update called iOS 11.2 to fix the glitch.

They said if that does not work, try going to Settings, Turn Off Notifications and then manually install the new update.

