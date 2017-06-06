iPhone to launch ‘do not disturb mode’

Apple is taking a step to keep drivers safe.

iPhone users will soon be telling people, ‘do not disturb,’ while they are behind the wheel.

The upcoming software update, IOS 11, will include a ‘do not disturb while driving’ mode.

The iPhone can tell when you are behind the wheel and automatically mute your notifications.

Users can also set up their device to send an automatic reply to their favorite contacts.

